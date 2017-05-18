Huntington Council Agenda Announced

 Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 03:24 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

The agenda for the Monday, May 22 meeting of Huntington City Council has been announced. A work session will be held Thursday, May 18 @ 4 p.m.

A G E N D A

 

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

May 22, 2017

7:30 p.m.

 

 

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

 

2. Roll Call

 

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

 

4. Reports of the Mayor

 

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 191 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING MUNICIPAL COURT

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

 

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A LAW ENFORCEMENT MUTUAL AID AGREEMENT WITH THE KENOVA POLICE DEPARTMENT OF BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

 

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT AN HISTORIC PRESERVATION FEDERAL GRANT FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF CULTURE AND HISTORY

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF SARAH DENMAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

 

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF SANDRA CLEMENTS TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON FIRE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

 

10. Good & Welfare

