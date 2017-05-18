Most read
Huntington Council Agenda Announced
HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL
May 22, 2017
7:30 p.m.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 191 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING MUNICIPAL COURT
Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence
6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A LAW ENFORCEMENT MUTUAL AID AGREEMENT WITH THE KENOVA POLICE DEPARTMENT OF BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence
7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT AN HISTORIC PRESERVATION FEDERAL GRANT FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF CULTURE AND HISTORY
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF SARAH DENMAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler
9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF SANDRA CLEMENTS TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON FIRE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler
10. Good & Welfare