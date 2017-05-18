Radiation Issues Continue at Hanford, St. Louis

 Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 03:30 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Radiation Issues Continue at Hanford, St. Louis

Two interviews highlight the Nuclear Hotseat PODCAST:

  • Laura Welch of Nuclear Care Partners, a company that provides in-home health care to approved government atomic industry workers.
  • Dawn Chapman of Just Moms StL, on the sad fate of SB 22, the home buyout bill for families living in closest proximity to the West Lake Landfill and its 70,000 tons of illegally buried WWII nuclear weapons waste.
  • To hear the podcast, visit: http://nuclearhotseat.com/2017/05/17/308-hanford-tunnel-collapse-problem...
