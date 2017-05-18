BREAKING ... Possible Drug Bust Near Huntington Restaurant Across from Hospital

 Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 19:27 Updated 2 hours ago by David Williams, HNN Freelance Correspondent, Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Photo by David Williams

Huntington Police had multiple vehicles on the lot of the McDonald's Restaurant at 16th Street across from Cabell Huntington Hospital about 6 p.m. Thursday, May 17. Sources have described a "drug bust."  Two women and a man have allegedly been detained. More details will be forthcoming.


