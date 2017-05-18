Bike to Work Day Celebrated

Mayor Steve Williams will join People Powered Huntington, a bike and pedestrian advocacy coalition, at 7:45 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Huntington Cycle and Sport, 1010 10th St., to hand out coffee to bicyclists as they take a break on their commute to work.

Williams will also read a proclamation in recognition of National Bike to Work Day, which is May 19. Village Roasters, 919 4th Ave., and the Barnes Agency, 939 3rd Ave., will also serve as cycling commuter pit stops from 7 to 9 a.m. Friday.

Other cycling-related events this weekend in Huntington include a family-friendly Critical Mass ride that will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ritter Park Fountain and Tour De PATH at 10 a.m. Saturday at the 14th Street West gazebo.

The tour, which includes ride options of 4, 10 and 30 miles, is part of the Huntington Sustainability Fair at The Wild Ramp, 555 14th St. West. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and will include live music, local crafts and artisans, workshops and more. For more information, visit www.huntingtonsustainabilityfair.com.