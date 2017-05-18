Most read
Art iin Ritter Park Scheduled This Weekend
By taking a casual stroll, you will find the work of over 50 regional artists, including oils, acrylic, watercolor, photography, and glasswork.
You can meet artists who will happily discuss their art and answer question.
Some of the Tri State Art Association's newest members will display work this year.