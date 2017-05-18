Art iin Ritter Park Scheduled This Weekend

The 2017 Spring edition of the Tri State Arts Association Art in the Park will be held Saturday May 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.n and Sunday , May 21 from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

By taking a casual stroll, you will find the work of over 50 regional artists, including oils, acrylic, watercolor, photography, and glasswork.

You can meet artists who will happily discuss their art and answer question.

Some of the Tri State Art Association's newest members will display work this year.