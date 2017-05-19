Most read
Three Strikes= Felony Prostitution Tossed by WV Supreme Court
Friday, May 19, 2017 - 01:19 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Cabelll County Judge Paul Farrell had held that the prostitute benefits financially from their own acts and must be included.
Belinda Fuller had in 2015 solicited a sex act for $20 from an undercover police officer. Having two prior soliciting convictions, she was indicted by a grand jury on the felony.
In overturning the third offense felony for prostitutes, the court said the legislature last visited this statute in 1943 and suggested the court would welcome updated clarification by the legislature.
You can read the full opinion of the court by downloading a PDF below.