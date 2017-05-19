Huntington Council Finance Committee Meeting Monday

 Friday, May 19, 2017

The Administration and Finance Committee of Huntington City Council meets @ 6 p.m. Monday, May 22 in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. The committee will be hearing an update from the pension boards. 

The agenda is below:

* Report – Pension Boards

* Proposed resolution re: Authorizing the Commitment of Project Funds for the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Home Investment Trust Fund

* Other Matters as Necessary

