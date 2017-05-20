Most read
WebBam Comes to Downtown Huntington
Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 20:11 Updated 10 min ago Edited from a Press Release
Details:
311 9th Street (and the adjoining alleyway)
Friday 5pm – 9:30
Saturday 12pm – 9pm
FREE FREE FREE
We are excited and honored to have an internationally renowned community development, citizen engagement, and social capital expert, Dr. Cornelia Flora, as our keynote speaker on Friday June 9th. Dr. Flora is an Emeritus Distinguished Professor of Sociology at the University of Iowa and her research was the basis for our new strategic plan.
http://www.soc.iastate.edu/staff/cflora/ncrcrd/capitals.html
http://www.soc.iastate.edu/staff/cflora.html
Come down Friday as we take over one of Huntington’s beautiful unused properties and turn it into our HQ for the event. Filling it full of pop up businesses, music, engagement and other activities from 5pm – 9pm. Then Saturday we’re turning it up and taking over the entire alley with a host of events, activities, vendors, food trucks and so much more from Noon – 9pm
Friday:
5:00pm: Pop Up Businesses open and there will be a networking cocktail hour
6:00pm: Presentations from Mayor Steve Williams, Bruce Decker, Tim Bailey, and Dr. Cornelia Flora
7:30pm-8:30: Mingle, Network, and Cocktails
8:30pm-9:30pm: Fashion Show in the Alley Presented by Do-Gooders
*Music provided by Brad Goodall
Saturday:
All Day: Food Trucks, live art and vendors organized by Huntington Culture Storm , Kids Activities, Yard Games, Pop Up Park, Little Free Library book drop off, 8 Pop Up businesses, and Pet Adoptions presented by ASAP- Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets
12:00-2:30: Community Engagement Shark Tank (Details coming soon!)
2:30-4:00: Appalachia: Visible Reading Series
4:00-6:00: Live music and Music Gear Exchange presented by Honky Tonk Heroes
6:00-9:00: Live Music from Jacey Fuller, UV Jazz Quartet, Thyrd Wyrld, and Cumberland Rock
Join us as we celebrate the new and improved Create Huntington!
#WeBam sponsored by gracious funding and support from: Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, The City of Huntington, Marshall University, and The City of Huntington Foundation.