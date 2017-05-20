WebBam Comes to Downtown Huntington

 Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 20:11 Updated 10 min ago Edited from a Press Release
#WeBAM is a community event organized by Create Huntington (the folks behind Create VEGington, Create LOVEington, and Chat N Chew) as a way to celebrate the revealing of our rebranding as well as the results from our impact study and strategic planning project that has been underway since September 2016. Create Huntington has listened to what the community had to say and excited to put our plans into action! What better way than a two day party to showcase some of the best things our city has to offer!!


Details:
311 9th Street (and the adjoining alleyway)
Friday 5pm – 9:30
Saturday 12pm – 9pm
FREE FREE FREE

We are excited and honored to have an internationally renowned community development, citizen engagement, and social capital expert, Dr. Cornelia Flora, as our keynote speaker on Friday June 9th. Dr. Flora is an Emeritus Distinguished Professor of Sociology at the University of Iowa and her research was the basis for our new strategic plan.

http://www.soc.iastate.edu/staff/cflora/ncrcrd/capitals.html
http://www.soc.iastate.edu/staff/cflora.html

Come down Friday as we take over one of Huntington’s beautiful unused properties and turn it into our HQ for the event. Filling it full of pop up businesses, music, engagement and other activities from 5pm – 9pm. Then Saturday we’re turning it up and taking over the entire alley with a host of events, activities, vendors, food trucks and so much more from Noon – 9pm

Friday:
5:00pm: Pop Up Businesses open and there will be a networking cocktail hour
6:00pm: Presentations from Mayor Steve Williams, Bruce Decker, Tim Bailey, and Dr. Cornelia Flora
7:30pm-8:30: Mingle, Network, and Cocktails
8:30pm-9:30pm: Fashion Show in the Alley Presented by Do-Gooders
*Music provided by Brad Goodall

Saturday:
All Day: Food Trucks, live art and vendors organized by Huntington Culture Storm , Kids Activities, Yard Games, Pop Up Park, Little Free Library book drop off, 8 Pop Up businesses, and Pet Adoptions presented by ASAP- Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets


12:00-2:30: Community Engagement Shark Tank (Details coming soon!)
2:30-4:00: Appalachia: Visible Reading Series
4:00-6:00: Live music and Music Gear Exchange presented by Honky Tonk Heroes
6:00-9:00: Live Music from Jacey Fuller, UV Jazz Quartet, Thyrd Wyrld, and Cumberland Rock

Join us as we celebrate the new and improved Create Huntington!

#WeBam sponsored by gracious funding and support from: Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, The City of Huntington, Marshall University, and The City of Huntington Foundation.
