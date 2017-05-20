WebBam Comes to Downtown Huntington





http:// www.soc.iastate.edu/staff/ cflora/ncrcrd/capitals.html

http:// www.soc.iastate.edu/staff/ cflora.html



Come down Friday as we take over one of Huntington’s beautiful unused properties and turn it into our HQ for the event. Filling it full of pop up businesses, music, engagement and other activities from 5pm – 9pm. Then Saturday we’re turning it up and taking over the entire alley with a host of events, activities, vendors, food trucks and so much more from Noon – 9pm



Friday:

5:00pm: Pop Up Businesses open and there will be a networking cocktail hour

6:00pm: Presentations from Mayor Steve Williams, Bruce Decker, Tim Bailey, and Dr. Cornelia Flora

7:30pm-8:30: Mingle, Network, and Cocktails

8:30pm-9:30pm: Fashion Show in the Alley Presented by

*Music provided by



Saturday:

All Day: Food Trucks, live art and vendors organized by





12:00-2:30: Community Engagement Shark Tank (Details coming soon!)

2:30-4:00: Appalachia: Visible Reading Series

4:00-6:00: Live music and Music Gear Exchange presented by

6:00-9:00: Live Music from



Join us as we celebrate the new and improved Create Huntington!



Details:311 9th Street (and the adjoining alleyway)Friday 5pm – 9:30Saturday 12pm – 9pmFREE FREE FREEWe are excited and honored to have an internationally renowned community development, citizen engagem