Summer camp, sports physicals available at Marshall Health

With summer camps and sports practices right around the corner, Marshall Health will offer a number of opportunities for students to get their physicals at nine convenient locations beginning June 1.

Physicals are scheduled by appointment at Marshall Family Medicine locations in the Marshall University Medical Center in Huntington, Barboursville, Hurricane and Lavalette. Appointments will also be available at Marshall Pediatrics locations at Marshall University Medical Center; at 2915 Third Avenue, Huntington; at 5170 Route 60 E, Huntington; and in Teays Valley.

Cost is $25, effective through July 15. Please bring all documentation to the appointments including camp forms, proof of insurance and, if the patient does not see a Marshall Health provider for primary care, immunization records.

Marshall Health will also offer free sports physicals to students from its partner schools for one day only, Wednesday, June 1, at the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute, 2211 Third Avenue, Huntington. The schedule will be as follows:

5 p.m. – St. Joseph Catholic High School students

5:30 p.m. – Huntington High School students

6 p.m.. – Wayne High School students

6:30 p.m. – Spring Valley High School students

7 p.m. – Cabell Midland High School students

7:30 p.m. – Lincoln County and Hurricane High School students

Patients being seen at the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute location should also provide all documentation as outlined above.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Marshall Family Medicine at 304-691-1100, Marshall Pediatrics at 304-691-1300 or the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute at 304-691-1880.