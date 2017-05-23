West Virginia American Water Launches Customer-Friendly Infrastructure Upgrade Project Map

Charleston, W.Va. (May 22, 2017) – West Virginia American Water customers have a new way to see their water bills at work. The company announced today the launch of an interactive web-based map of its 2017 infrastructure upgrade projects. This user-friendly map allows West Virginia American Water customers to view details about water main replacement projects and other capital investments throughout the company’s service area.

“Often our customers do not necessarily see their water bills at work because we may not be upgrading infrastructure in front of their home, or we may not make it obvious that nearby construction work is a water system improvement rather than a sewer, natural gas or even road improvement,” said Brian Bruce, president of West Virginia American Water. “While we try to communicate major infrastructure investments to our customers through mailings and press releases, we developed this map to go the next step and provide details about all of our current projects statewide through a map that is accessible from any computer or smartphone.”

Reflecting the company’s most aggressive annual infrastructure replacement plan in decades, West Virginia American Water is investing $62 million in capital upgrades to water and wastewater infrastructure and system operations in 2017 – replacing close to 1,000 feet of water main each working day. These investments include those paid for by the company’s Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) that became effective January 1.

Under the DSIC program, the company will invest $18 million to replace water mains, $4 million to replace service lines and hydrants and $9.7 million to construct two new 4 million gallon water storage tanks in the Amandaville area to reinforce the Kanawha Valley water system. Accordingly, customers pay a 1.09 percent surcharge on their monthly bills (approximately $0.52 for the average residential customer) to help fund these projects.

“It’s no secret that much of the water infrastructure across the country is aging and in need of repair or replacement,” Bruce continued. “Our engineering and operations teams work closely with our communities to identify problem areas and put plans into action to upgrade our systems and infrastructure, which benefits our customers through enhanced service reliability, water quality and fire protection.”

The 2017 Infrastructure Upgrade Map, which can be found on West Virginia American Water’s website under Water Quality > System Upgrades, features summaries of project counts, total dollars invested and length of upgraded water lines across the bottom of the screen. Users can navigate the map by panning and zooming similar to other popular web-based maps and then click on individual projects once zoomed in for specific project details. Projects shown on this map are underway or already complete, so more projects will be added throughout the year as they begin.

The launch follows Infrastructure Week 2017, a week-long series of events May 15-19 to raise awareness about why it is time to build better infrastructure for our country – specifically water infrastructure. According to the 2017 Report Card by the American Society of Civil Engineers, West Virginia has $1.16 billion in drinking water infrastructure needs and $3.26 billion in wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years. Across the nation, businesses, workers, and elected officials that participated in Infrastructure Week sought to focus citizens’ and policymakers’ attention on the importance of the nation’s water infrastructure and the need for increased and continued investment from all levels of government and the private sector.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest water utility in the state, providing high quality and reliable water services to approximately 550,000 people.

