Cabell Library Book sale Offers Vacation Reading

HUNTINGTON – Vacation time is here, and whether you’re planning to vacation at the beach, in the mountains or maybe in your own backyard, if you’re a book lover you’ll no doubt want to pack some great summer reads.

Before setting off on vacation, bargain-minded shoppers can pick from thousands of gently used books available as the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library conduct a summer book sale Thursday through Saturday, June 1-3, at the downtown library, 455 9th St. Sale hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, The sale will include adult fiction and non-fiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and CDs, LP records and magazines. Most books will be priced between $1 and $2. Proceeds from the book sale, one of three sales conducted by the Friends of the Library each year, go to help support library needs. If you’re not a member of the Friends of the Library, you can join for as little as $5. For more information on the book sale or Friends membership, call the library at (304) 528-5700 or log on to www.cabell.lib.wv.us.

