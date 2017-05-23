Disaster Preparedness for Houses of Worship online Seminar Slated

Can you tell what occurred in the picture above? Was it an earthquake..a tornado..or a bombing? Does your house of worship know what to do for various types of emergencies?

Federal authorities warned law enforcement across the nation during the Holidays that Islamic State sympathizers were continuing to call for attacks on churches and other holiday gathering sites. The warning was issued after a publicly available list of US churches was posted on a militant's social media site. The picture above was taken after a bombing that occured at an Egyptian Church during Palm Sunday.

Not only are houses of worship potential target sites, but they have always been places where large numbers of people congregate. What happens when an emergency occurs, weather related or otherwise - are you prepared to react to more than a fire drill? Do your volunteers know what to do and have you exercised a plan in the last 2 years? If you have not had an opportunity to meet your local Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), now would be the time to see how they could be a resource to you.

What can we all do? Always remain vigilant, teach volunteers/staff to be aware and report any suspicious activity. Also, we would like to help build community resilience by offering assistance to you in regards to emergency preparedness and response planning - for ANY kind of disaster. This training is aimed at helping leaders of houses of worship who are interested in learning more about HOW to develop their emergency plans, WHAT factors need to be considered in planning, and WHY they should be planning.

Speakers for this training:

Jeannette Tandez, MPH – Assistant Secretary of Preparedness and Response / Medical Reserve Corps Region 5 Liaison - will provide a brief overview of the MRC Program.

Gabriel Garriga - FEMA Region 5, Individual and Community Preparedness - will provide disaster preparedness training and an overview of federal and state resources from the Ready Congregation Initiative.

Terri O'Neil-Borders, Chaplain and MRC Coordinator; Robert Dahlberg, PD Officer and MRC Coordinator; Ralph Menzione, PD Community Liaison Officer – Lemont Township – will provide preparedness training from a security perspective and review considerations for developing your emergency plans.

By the end of the training, participants will:

Have a better understanding of what the MRC Program is and how to join/connect with your local MRC unit.

Gain a better awareness to the risks/hazards that may affect their house of worship and the congregation they serve.

Learn what steps faith houses can take to be ready, be prepared and be proactive to the possible threats that exists.

Review guidance and practical information to assist faith house leaders in development of their emergency preparedness plans.

Learn what resources are available to support houses of worship leaders in their commitment to be better prepared and accomplish emergency preparedness planning.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/is-your-house-of-worship-ready-for-disaster...