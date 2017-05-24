Musician Pens Lyrics about Huntington's "Hope" IMAGES

A former MU football player has pleaded guilty to heroin distribution from his dorm room, too.

Huntington has had a series of high profile drug sentencing and overdose reports/arrests over the last few days. Among them, the driver of an ice cream truck cited for under the influence of drugs and a needle found in a children's shoe rack at WalMart.

The shoe needle raises further precautions for parents who acknowledge this could have been at a playground. Caregivers and parents have new concerns --- they might need to check public playing areas BEFORE allowing their children to play, especially in the hot weather which leans toward uncovered attire such as bare feet, flimsy flip flops, sleeveless shirts and shorts.

Freelance writer/musician David Williams, who's also a substance abuse counselor, penned the lyrics for a song chronicling Huntington's drug epidemic , woes, and challenges to overcome.

HOPINGTON

They busted the ice cream man with heroin last night,

And they towed his truck too,

There's pictures on the net taken at Walmart,

Of a syringe inside a pair of shoes,

There's addicts dying all over town,

But the Mayor's accepting awards,

Arguing over if addiction is a disease

we are headed for a social civil war

The poison is spreading, patience is thin

This is a battle we have to win

We have to make our city great again

Grace is needed to erase all sin

Like Rocky Meadows said,

It's not Moneyton

It's Hopington

Heroin took Bobby's job and money away

It left him with kind of debts a soul can't pay

He was found in a ditch on the side of a street

They put him in recovery and he got back on his feet

He was down

He got up again

Grace is needed to erase all sin

Let's come together my friends

This ain't Moneyton

No it's not Moneyton

It's Hopington

It's Hopington

If your looking for help it's not hard to find

There's good people happy to share their time

If you need a helping hand you can find a friend

Because this ain't Moneyton it's Hopington

The poison is spreading, patience is thin

This is a battle we must win

Got to make our city great again

Like Rocky Meadows said

This ain't Moneyton

It's Hopington

Hopington

THE IMAGERY BELOW ILLUSTRATES THE REPEATED RESPONSE OF FIRST RESPONDERS THROUGHOUT THE CITY. LOCATIONS WILL NOT BE IDENTIFIED NO WILL ORIGINAL FB POSTERS. ALL COME FROM DAVID WILLIAM'S PAGE.

Williams added:

"the media and recovery workers will embrace King Kool the way they have prostitute Lisa Stone and encourage him to seek recovery. King Kool had a high profile arrest like Stone and public hit rock bottom.

The media and recovery personnel were there to help Lisa Stone and I believe she is still recovering in Louisville.

It would be great if King Kool could get the same opportunity. Not only could these two get the help they need but also become the face of hope for those addicted in Huntington.

Their recoveries could bring much needed inspiration to those thinking about recovery."