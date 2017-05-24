Musician Pens Lyrics about Huntington's "Hope" IMAGES

Most read
The shoe needle raises further precautions for parents who acknowledge this could have been at a playground. Caregivers and parents have new concerns --- they might need to check public playing areas BEFORE allowing their children to play, especially in the hot weather which leans toward uncovered attire such as bare feet, flimsy flip flops, sleeveless shirts and shorts.
Freelance writer/musician David Williams, who's also a substance abuse counselor, penned the lyrics for a song chronicling Huntington's drug epidemic , woes, and challenges to overcome.
HOPINGTON
They busted the ice cream man with heroin last night,
And they towed his truck too,
There's pictures on the net taken at Walmart,
Of a syringe inside a pair of shoes,
There's addicts dying all over town,
But the Mayor's accepting awards,
Arguing over if addiction is a disease
we are headed for a social civil war
The poison is spreading, patience is thin
This is a battle we have to win
We have to make our city great again
Grace is needed to erase all sin
Like Rocky Meadows said,
It's not Moneyton
It's Hopington
Heroin took Bobby's job and money away
It left him with kind of debts a soul can't pay
He was found in a ditch on the side of a street
They put him in recovery and he got back on his feet
He was down
He got up again
Grace is needed to erase all sin
Let's come together my friends
This ain't Moneyton
No it's not Moneyton
It's Hopington
It's Hopington
If your looking for help it's not hard to find
There's good people happy to share their time
If you need a helping hand you can find a friend
Because this ain't Moneyton it's Hopington
The poison is spreading, patience is thin
This is a battle we must win
Got to make our city great again
Like Rocky Meadows said
This ain't Moneyton
It's Hopington
Hopington
THE IMAGERY BELOW ILLUSTRATES THE REPEATED RESPONSE OF FIRST RESPONDERS THROUGHOUT THE CITY. LOCATIONS WILL NOT BE IDENTIFIED NO WILL ORIGINAL FB POSTERS. ALL COME FROM DAVID WILLIAM'S PAGE.
Williams added:
"the media and recovery workers will embrace King Kool the way they have prostitute Lisa Stone and encourage him to seek recovery. King Kool had a high profile arrest like Stone and public hit rock bottom.
The media and recovery personnel were there to help Lisa Stone and I believe she is still recovering in Louisville.
It would be great if King Kool could get the same opportunity. Not only could these two get the help they need but also become the face of hope for those addicted in Huntington.
Their recoveries could bring much needed inspiration to those thinking about recovery."