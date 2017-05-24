Community Players Reunion This Weekend

The event welcomes all arts lovers in Huntington who participated in other theatre or dance groups around town — or supported the community simply by buying a ticket.

A reunion of former members of Community Players official kicks off Saturday May 27, but many will attend a performance Friday from 6-11 p.m. at the Black Sheep Bistro featuring Michael Cerveris Jr.

To register, so we can know how many people plan to be there, go to

There is no reunion attendance fee, but we're asking people to make a contribution to help cover expenses. You can use PayPal after registering to do that.

The activities include breakfast at Debbie Novak's home, cocktails at Hattie & Nan's, a proclamation by Mayor Steve Williams, an open air 'obit' on the parking lot of the former Abbott Theater razed by Jean Dean, and a screening of "Teenage Strangler" at the Novak's home.

FRIDAY, MAY 26TH

6:00 – 11:00 pm – Black Sheep Bistro to hear Michael Cerveris Jr’s set. (seating may be scarce so get there early and save a seat for a friend)

SATURDAY, MAY 27TH

10:00 – 12:00 – Breakfast at my house – 241 Whitaker Boulevard in Huntington. We will pass out the T-shirts and name tags then.

12:00 – 4:00 – You’re on your own to visit Huntington.

4:00 – 5:00 – Cocktails at Hattie & Nan’s Antique Shop, owned by Joanna Sexton, on West 14th Street.

5:00 – Registration at the West 14th Street Gazebo

5:30 – Reading a Proclamation from Huntington’s Mayor, Steve Williams. He has declared it “Huntington Community Players Day”

5:45 – Parade to the Abbott Theatre vacant lot. Paul Osborne will say a few words while we’re all gathered here.

6:00 – Back to the Gazebo for “dinner” (really sandwiches and Gino’s Pizza – feel free to bring your own food if Huntington junk food doesn’t appeal)

7:00 – Program begins with a parody of "The Book Report" from "Charlie Brown," followed by Sing-A-Long with Michael Cerveris, Sr. at the piano.

8:00 – Share your CP memories

8:30 – Showing of my documentary on the history of CP

9:00 – Adjourn back to Novak’s house for more food, drinks, and a special showing of "Teenage Strangler," Huntington’s own horror film that has many CP actors in it.