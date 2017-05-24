Community Players Reunion This Weekend

 Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 01:09
A reunion of former members of Community Players official kicks off Saturday May 27, but many will attend a performance Friday from 6-11 p.m. at the Black Sheep Bistro featuring Michael Cerveris Jr. 

The event welcomes all  arts lovers in Huntington who participated in other theatre or dance groups around town — or supported the community simply by buying a ticket.


To register, so we can know how many people plan to be there, go tohttp://hcpreunion.com/ 

There is no reunion attendance fee, but we're asking people to make a contribution to help cover expenses. You can use PayPal after registering to do that.

The activities include breakfast at Debbie Novak's home, cocktails at Hattie & Nan's, a proclamation by Mayor Steve Williams, an open air 'obit' on the parking lot of the former Abbott Theater razed by Jean Dean, and a screening of "Teenage Strangler" at the Novak's home. 

FRIDAY, MAY 26TH
6:00 – 11:00 pm – Black Sheep Bistro to hear Michael Cerveris Jr’s set. (seating may be scarce so get there early and save a seat for a friend)

SATURDAY, MAY 27TH
10:00 – 12:00 – Breakfast at my house – 241 Whitaker Boulevard in Huntington. We will pass out the T-shirts and name tags then.

12:00 – 4:00 – You’re on your own to visit Huntington.

4:00 – 5:00 – Cocktails at Hattie & Nan’s Antique Shop, owned by Joanna Sexton, on West 14th Street. 

5:00 – Registration at the West 14th Street Gazebo

5:30 – Reading a Proclamation from Huntington’s Mayor, Steve Williams. He has declared it “Huntington Community Players Day”

5:45 – Parade to the Abbott Theatre vacant lot. Paul Osborne will say a few words while we’re all gathered here.

6:00 – Back to the Gazebo for “dinner” (really sandwiches and Gino’s Pizza – feel free to bring your own food if Huntington junk food doesn’t appeal)

7:00 – Program begins with a parody of "The Book Report" from "Charlie Brown," followed by Sing-A-Long with Michael Cerveris, Sr. at the piano.

8:00 – Share your CP memories

8:30 – Showing of my documentary on the history of CP

9:00 – Adjourn back to Novak’s house for more food, drinks, and a special showing of "Teenage Strangler," Huntington’s own horror film that has many CP actors in it.

   
