Local Thespians on Stage
Portsmouth Little Theatre
1117 Lawson St, Portsmouth, OH
$12 Adults / $10 Seniors-Students
Rated R for language and adult themes.
Unplugged" (Play - Theatre by youth)
by Laurie Bryant
Directed by Jon Brennan
Children's Theatre of Charleston's The Theatre Project
Fri-Sat May 26-27 at 8pm
Matinees Sat-Sun May 27-28 at 2pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theater
Tickets $10
ctoc.org
Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
_____________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE
"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" (Play)
by Tennessee Williams
Directed by Gregory Morris
Alban Arts and Conference Center
Fri-Sat June 2-3 / 9-10 at 8pm
Sunday Matinees: June 4 and 11 at 2pm
Alban Arts and Conference Center
65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV
$15 Adults, $10 Students/Seniors
www.albanartscenter.com
304-721-8896
"Willy Wonka Jr." (Musical - Theatre by Children)
*sensory friendly performance
Kanawha Players' Exceptional Stars Production
Directed by Michele Carlson Brooks
Fri June 9 at 7:30pm
Sat-Sun June 10-11at 2pm
Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre
One Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV
$15 Adult, $10 Senior/Students, 4 For $40.
Call 304-343-PLAY(7529) or you can buy tickets online at
http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2917492
"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (Musical - Outdoor)
Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)
Fri-Sun June 16-18 / 23-25 / June 30-July 2 at 8:30pm
Gates open for picnicking at 7pm
Children's Preshow at 7:30pm
"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" at 8:30pm
Ritter Park Amphitheater
1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV
$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available
Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1.304.696.5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1079683032177686/
“Hairspray” (Musical)
The Aracoma Story, Inc.
Directed by Bill France
Thurs-Sun June 8-11 / 15-18 at 8:30pm
Liz Spurlock Amphitheater
Chief Logan State Park, Logan, WV
Tickets: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2930869
$12 Adults / $10 Students and seniors / $6 Children under 10.
Internet fees will apply.
304.752.0253
"American Nero" (Original Rock Opera)
by Mark Scarpelli, Christopher Vincent and Dan Kehde
Thurs-Fri June 15-16 at 8pm
Sat-Sun June 17-18 at 2pm
Thurs-Sat June 22-24 at 8pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theater
123 Summers St, Charleston, WV
Adult $15 / Student-Senior $8
304.342.6522
"The Bridges of Madison County" (Musical)
by Jason Robert Brown
Directed by Nina Pasinetti
Musical direction by John Marshall
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Fri June 16 and 23 at 8pm
Sat June 17 and 24 at 5pm
Sun June 18 and 25 at 3pm
Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV
All tickets $20 available NOW at
charlestonlightoperaguild.org
"Cabaret" (Musical)
by Kander and Ebb
Hipp Stage Productions
Sat June 24 and Fri June 30 at 8pm
Matinees Sun June 25 and Sat-Sun July 1-2 at 2pm
Peoples Bank Theatre
222 Putnam St, Marietta, OH
All seats $20
https://www.facebook.com/events/1295161530540840/
"Magic Treehouse: Dinosaurs Before Dark" (Musical - Theatre by Children)
Performance by Summer Theater Camp sponsored by the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau
Fri-Sat June 30-July 1at 7:30pm
Barboursville Park Amphitheater, Barboursville, WV
Tickets $5
Call Eddie Harbert at 304.360.2749 for tickets.
"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" (Musical - Outdoor)
Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)
Fri-Sun July 21-23 / 28-30at 8:30pm
Gates open for picnicking at 7pm
Children's Preshow at 7:30pm
"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" at 8:30pm
Ritter Park Amphitheater
1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV
$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available
Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1.304.696.5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1769326023388749/
"Xanadu, Jr" (Musical - Theatre by Children)
Performance by Summer Theater Camp sponsored by the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau
Fri-Sat Aug 4-5 at 7:30pm
Barboursville Park Amphitheater, Barboursville, WV
Tickets $5
Call Eddie Harbert at (304) 360-2749 for tickets.
“Grease” (Musical)
The Aracoma Story, Inc.
Thurs-Sun Aug 3-6 / 10-13 / 17-20 at 8:30pm
Liz Spurlock Amphitheater
Chief Logan State Park, Logan, WV
$12 Adults / $10 Students and seniors / $6 Children under 10.
Internet fees will apply.
_____________
AUDITIONS
EXTENDED AUDITIONS FOR : "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (Play)
Kanawha Players
Wed-Thur May 24-25 at 6:30pm
Kanawha Players Theatre, 115 Spring Street, Charleston, WV
This will be a cold reading audition
Performances will take place August 4th & 5th at Tamarack, Beckley, WV and August 18th, 19th, 20th at Charleston Civic Center Little Theater
AUDITIONS FOR: "The Secret Garden" (Musical)
Sun July 9 from 2pm-5pm
Barboursville Park Amphitheater
Barboursville, WV
Show dates: Sept 22-24 and Sept 29-October 1.
Call Eddie Harbert at 304.360.2749 for more info.
PROVIDED BY RYAN HARDIMAN