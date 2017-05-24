Local Thespians on Stage

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri May 26, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. If I've missed anything, please let me know. Break legs, everyone!

Portsmouth Little Theatre1117 Lawson St, Portsmouth, OH$12 Adults / $10 Seniors-StudentsRated R for language and adult themes.

Unplugged" (Play - Theatre by youth)

by Laurie Bryant

Directed by Jon Brennan

Children's Theatre of Charleston's The Theatre Project

Fri-Sat May 26-27 at 8pm

Matinees Sat-Sun May 27-28 at 2pm

WVSU Capitol Center Theater

Tickets $10

ctoc.org

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

_____________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" (Play)

by Tennessee Williams

Directed by Gregory Morris

Alban Arts and Conference Center

Fri-Sat June 2-3 / 9-10 at 8pm

Sunday Matinees: June 4 and 11 at 2pm

Alban Arts and Conference Center

65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV

$15 Adults, $10 Students/Seniors

www.albanartscenter.com

304-721-8896

"Willy Wonka Jr." (Musical - Theatre by Children)

*sensory friendly performance

Kanawha Players' Exceptional Stars Production

Directed by Michele Carlson Brooks

Fri June 9 at 7:30pm

Sat-Sun June 10-11at 2pm

Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre

One Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV

$15 Adult, $10 Senior/Students, 4 For $40.

Call 304-343-PLAY(7529) or you can buy tickets online at

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2917492

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (Musical - Outdoor)

Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)

Fri-Sun June 16-18 / 23-25 / June 30-July 2 at 8:30pm

Gates open for picnicking at 7pm

Children's Preshow at 7:30pm

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" at 8:30pm

Ritter Park Amphitheater

1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV

$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available

Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1.304.696.5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1079683032177686/

“Hairspray” (Musical)

The Aracoma Story, Inc.

Directed by Bill France

Thurs-Sun June 8-11 / 15-18 at 8:30pm

Liz Spurlock Amphitheater

Chief Logan State Park, Logan, WV

Tickets: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2930869

$12 Adults / $10 Students and seniors / $6 Children under 10.

Internet fees will apply.

304.752.0253

"American Nero" (Original Rock Opera)

by Mark Scarpelli, Christopher Vincent and Dan Kehde

Thurs-Fri June 15-16 at 8pm

Sat-Sun June 17-18 at 2pm

Thurs-Sat June 22-24 at 8pm

WVSU Capitol Center Theater

123 Summers St, Charleston, WV

Adult $15 / Student-Senior $8

304.342.6522

"The Bridges of Madison County" (Musical)

by Jason Robert Brown

Directed by Nina Pasinetti

Musical direction by John Marshall

Charleston Light Opera Guild

Fri June 16 and 23 at 8pm

Sat June 17 and 24 at 5pm

Sun June 18 and 25 at 3pm

Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre

Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV

All tickets $20 available NOW at

charlestonlightoperaguild.org

"Cabaret" (Musical)

by Kander and Ebb

Hipp Stage Productions

Sat June 24 and Fri June 30 at 8pm

Matinees Sun June 25 and Sat-Sun July 1-2 at 2pm

Peoples Bank Theatre

222 Putnam St, Marietta, OH

All seats $20

https://www.facebook.com/events/1295161530540840/

"Magic Treehouse: Dinosaurs Before Dark" (Musical - Theatre by Children)

Performance by Summer Theater Camp sponsored by the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau

Fri-Sat June 30-July 1at 7:30pm

Barboursville Park Amphitheater, Barboursville, WV

Tickets $5

Call Eddie Harbert at 304.360.2749 for tickets.

"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" (Musical - Outdoor)

Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)

Fri-Sun July 21-23 / 28-30at 8:30pm

Gates open for picnicking at 7pm

Children's Preshow at 7:30pm

"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" at 8:30pm

Ritter Park Amphitheater

1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV

$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available

Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1.304.696.5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1769326023388749/

"Xanadu, Jr" (Musical - Theatre by Children)

Performance by Summer Theater Camp sponsored by the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau

Fri-Sat Aug 4-5 at 7:30pm

Barboursville Park Amphitheater, Barboursville, WV

Tickets $5

Call Eddie Harbert at (304) 360-2749 for tickets.

“Grease” (Musical)

The Aracoma Story, Inc.

Thurs-Sun Aug 3-6 / 10-13 / 17-20 at 8:30pm

Liz Spurlock Amphitheater

Chief Logan State Park, Logan, WV

$12 Adults / $10 Students and seniors / $6 Children under 10.

Internet fees will apply.

_____________

AUDITIONS

EXTENDED AUDITIONS FOR : "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (Play)

Kanawha Players

Wed-Thur May 24-25 at 6:30pm

Kanawha Players Theatre, 115 Spring Street, Charleston, WV

This will be a cold reading audition

Performances will take place August 4th & 5th at Tamarack, Beckley, WV and August 18th, 19th, 20th at Charleston Civic Center Little Theater

AUDITIONS FOR: "The Secret Garden" (Musical)

Sun July 9 from 2pm-5pm

Barboursville Park Amphitheater

Barboursville, WV

Show dates: Sept 22-24 and Sept 29-October 1.

Call Eddie Harbert at 304.360.2749 for more info.

PROVIDED BY RYAN HARDIMAN