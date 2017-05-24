Dreamland Poll Opens This Weekend

 Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 01:26 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Dreamland, the historic pool in Kenova, WV., will be opening Saturday, May 27th at 11 AM to start off the season! Admission will be $4 children and Adults, under 3 are free, and we will still be doing $2 Tuesday and $3 Thursday!

No coolers will be allowed upon entry. Our concession stand will be stocked with lots of goodies for under $3! We will also be serving the famous Austin's Ice Cream this summer!

Hours  will be 11-7 Monday thru Saturday and 12-6 on Sunday (subject to change based upon attendance.)

