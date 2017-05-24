No Credible Threats for US Music Venues

The Department of Homeland Security [continues] closely monitoring the situation at Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom. We are working with our foreign counterparts to obtain additional information about the cause of the reported explosion as well as the extent of injuries and fatalities.

U.S. citizens in the area should heed direction from local authorities and maintain security awareness. We encourage any affected U.S. citizens who need assistance to contact the U.S. Embassy in London and follow Department of State guidance.

At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving music venues in the United States. However, the public may experience increased security in and around public places and events as officials take additional precautions.

We stand ready to assist our friends and allies in the U.K. in all ways necessary as they investigate and recover from this incident.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this incident.

The Manchester Arena is managed by SMG Worldwide Entertainment and Convention Venue Management of Philadelphia which operates Huntington's Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

According to a release, they are still gathering data on the Manchester explosion. It adds that they always work with law enforcement and security at all arenas. They do not comment on specific incidents.

Jim Smith, Assistant Manager of the Charleston Civic Center, told WCHS that fans and guests see some of their proactive precautions, such as the metal detectors. The BSSA recently reconfigured the area in front of the arena to upgrade security.

Various sources assert that vigilance for large venues should include locating emergency exits and establishing a meeting place as part of the routine of attending an event.