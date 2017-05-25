Most read
Huntington Solar Co-op selects Solar Holler to serve group
WV SUN expands access to solar by educating West Virginians about the benefits of distributed solar energy, helping them organize group solar installations, and strengthening West Virginia’s solar policies, as well as its communities of solar supporters. WV SUN has helped dozens of West Virginians go solar.
The co-op is open to new members until July 19th. Huntington residents interested in joining the co-op can sign up at www.wvsun.org/huntington. Joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Solar Holler will provide each co-op member with an individualized proposal based on the group rate. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, participants can save up to 20% off the cost of their system.
Information session details
Thursday, June 15
5:30 p.m.
Lobby of the Frederick Building
940 4th Avenue
Huntington WV 25701