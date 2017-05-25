Huntington Solar Co-op selects Solar Holler to serve group

Huntington, WV – The Huntington Solar Co-op has selected Solar Holler to install solar panels for the 27-member group. Co-op members selected Solar Holler through a competitive bidding process over four other firms. Co-op members selected Solar Holler because of their competitive pricing, commitment to local job training, and investment in the local economy. The group will hold its final public information session on Thursday, June 15, 5:30 p.m., at Create Huntington's monthly Chat 'n' Chew meeting in the lobby of the Frederick Building, 940 4th Avenue, to educate the community about solar and the co-op process.

WV SUN expands access to solar by educating West Virginians about the benefits of distributed solar energy, helping them organize group solar installations, and strengthening West Virginia’s solar policies, as well as its communities of solar supporters. WV SUN has helped dozens of West Virginians go solar.

The co-op is open to new members until July 19th. Huntington residents interested in joining the co-op can sign up at www.wvsun.org/huntington. Joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Solar Holler will provide each co-op member with an individualized proposal based on the group rate. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, participants can save up to 20% off the cost of their system.

Information session details

Thursday, June 15

5:30 p.m.

Lobby of the Frederick Building

940 4th Avenue

Huntington WV 25701