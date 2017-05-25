WTC artifacts arrive in Huntington for Healing Field Destination

The ceremony will follow a concert at Pullman . In the event of showers, the ceremony will be held at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

Flag covered pieces that once formed the doomed World Trade Center which fell on 9/11 will arrive in Huntington for a 7 p.m. ceremony at Pullman Square. The artifacts carried in a flat bed truck will eventually become part of a permanent memorial at the Healing Field in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Tom Bowen worked as a FEMA volunteer at the New York City site in 2001. “Out of the ashes sometimes comes great triumph. I think that’s one of the great messages of September 11th," said Bowen who asked that the artifacts be sent to the city.

They will be displayed in the same cemetery where unidentified members of the 1970 Marshall University football team have been buried. Warner Bros. shot a scene for the 2006 "We are Marshall" at the plane crash memorial.

The artifacts will be on display this weekend at Spring Hill.