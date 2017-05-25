Most read
WTC artifacts arrive in Huntington for Healing Field Destination
Tom Bowen worked as a FEMA volunteer at the New York City site in 2001. “Out of the ashes sometimes comes great triumph. I think that’s one of the great messages of September 11th," said Bowen who asked that the artifacts be sent to the city.
They will be displayed in the same cemetery where unidentified members of the 1970 Marshall University football team have been buried. Warner Bros. shot a scene for the 2006 "We are Marshall" at the plane crash memorial.
The artifacts will be on display this weekend at Spring Hill.