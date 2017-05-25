Jewel City Jamboree Kicks Off at Riverfront

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 02:09 Updated 1 hour ago

The Third Annual Jewel City Jamboree is set to hit David Harris Riverfront Park this weekend! Gates open at noon on Friday, with live music beginning at 2 p.m. This two-day, multi-genre music festival is one of the most unique festivals of the season!

Here's the lineup:

Friday:
2:00 Stony Point String Band
3:00 BRATCAMB
4:00 Dave and Valerie Mayfield
5:00 Full Moon Boys
6:15 Woody Pines
7:15 Blind Boy Paxton
8:15 Rev Peytons Big Damn Band
9:30 Suitcase Junket
10:30 Rev Billy C Wirtz
11:30 Horsetraders

Saturday:
Main Stage
2:00 Sasha and Jeremy
3:00 Blues Crossing
4:00 Wiley Dew
5:00 Rob McNurlin and the Beatnik Cowboys 6:00 The 1937 Flood
7:00 Woody Pines
8:00 Blind Boy Paxton
9:00 Strung Like a Horse
10:00 Larry Keel Experience

Songwriters Stage
2:30 Traci Ann Stanley
3:30 Adam Cox
4:30 Local Honeys
5:30 Mike Gray

JCJAM3 is a 100% not-for-profit show staffed entirely by volunteers. The festival supports local charities for Veterans and 1st Respondents with its net profit.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.jcjam3.com/tickets

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus