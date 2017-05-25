Jewel City Jamboree Kicks Off at Riverfront

The Third Annual Jewel City Jamboree is set to hit David Harris Riverfront Park this weekend! Gates open at noon on Friday, with live music beginning at 2 p.m. This two-day, multi-genre music festival is one of the most unique festivals of the season!

Friday:

2:00 Stony Point String Band

3:00 BRATCAMB

4:00 Dave and Valerie Mayfield

5:00 Full Moon Boys

6:15 Woody Pines

7:15 Blind Boy Paxton

8:15 Rev Peytons Big Damn Band

9:30 Suitcase Junket

10:30 Rev Billy C Wirtz

11:30 Horsetraders

Saturday:

Main Stage

2:00 Sasha and Jeremy

3:00 Blues Crossing

4:00 Wiley Dew

5:00 Rob McNurlin and the Beatnik Cowboys 6:00 The 1937 Flood

7:00 Woody Pines

8:00 Blind Boy Paxton

9:00 Strung Like a Horse

10:00 Larry Keel Experience

Songwriters Stage

2:30 Traci Ann Stanley

3:30 Adam Cox

4:30 Local Honeys

5:30 Mike Gray

JCJAM3 is a 100% not-for-profit show staffed entirely by volunteers. The festival supports local charities for Veterans and 1st Respondents with its net profit.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.jcjam3.com/tickets