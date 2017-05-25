Most read
- Musician Pens Lyrics about Huntington's "Hope" IMAGES
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Dreamland Pool Opens This Weekend
- No Credible Threats for US Music Venues
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Community Players Reunion This Weekend
- Local Thespians on Stage
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming on the Big Screens in 2017
- West Virginia American Water Launches Customer-Friendly Infrastructure Upgrade Project Map
Jewel City Jamboree Kicks Off at Riverfront
Friday:
2:00 Stony Point String Band
3:00 BRATCAMB
4:00 Dave and Valerie Mayfield
5:00 Full Moon Boys
6:15 Woody Pines
7:15 Blind Boy Paxton
8:15 Rev Peytons Big Damn Band
9:30 Suitcase Junket
10:30 Rev Billy C Wirtz
11:30 Horsetraders
Saturday:
Main Stage
2:00 Sasha and Jeremy
3:00 Blues Crossing
4:00 Wiley Dew
5:00 Rob McNurlin and the Beatnik Cowboys 6:00 The 1937 Flood
7:00 Woody Pines
8:00 Blind Boy Paxton
9:00 Strung Like a Horse
10:00 Larry Keel Experience
Songwriters Stage
2:30 Traci Ann Stanley
3:30 Adam Cox
4:30 Local Honeys
5:30 Mike Gray
JCJAM3 is a 100% not-for-profit show staffed entirely by volunteers. The festival supports local charities for Veterans and 1st Respondents with its net profit.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.jcjam3.com/tickets