Recycle! Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Race at Blackwater Falls State Park on May 27
Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 02:19 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“Everyone has cardboard to be recycled, and most households have the handyman's tool – duct tape,” said Paulita Cousin, race coordinator. “This is a fun event where participants will make a boat or some sort of floating vessel out of recycled cardboard and duct tape, and race it on Pendleton Lake.”
Participants are challenged to design and build a person-powered, corrugated cardboard boat able to float and withstand water. Awards will include The Flounder Award, for most dramatic sink; Sailors Award, for team fun; and The Pendleton Log, for best overall team time.
Registration will be 10-11 a.m. The race starts at 11:30 a.m. There is a $1 fee to participate. Race details and the registration form may be found online at www.blackwaterfalls.com/Cardboard_Duct_Tape_Boat_Race.pdf.
Blackwater Falls State Park in Tucker County is near the towns of Davis and Thomas. It features a 54-room lodge with an indoor pool and the Smokehouse restaurant, cabins and a campground. The park is most noted for the Blackwater Falls, the trading post and other scenic falls and views. Popular for photography, birdwatching, hiking and fishing, the state park is open year-round and located near Canaan Valley Resort State Park. To learn more about Blackwater Falls State Park visit www.blackwaterfalls.com or call 304-259-5216.