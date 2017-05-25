Huntington WV Social Security Office Temporarily Moving To New Location Beginning June 19, 2017

The Social Security office located at 301 9th Street will temporarily relocate, to 1035 3rd Avenue, next door to the Pullman Plaza Hotel, while the 9th Street location undergoes renovations. Business operations at the 9th Street office will end after closing at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017.

Starting Monday, June 19, 2017, residents previously served at the 9th Street office can visit the 3rd Avenue location until renovations are completed. We anticipate completion by Winter 2017.

Office hours at the temporary location will remain the same: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9:00 a.m. until Noon on Wednesday. Ample parking is available at the new location. Customers who use public transportation will be pleased to know that the same bus line services the new location.

The renovations will allow the agency to offer a new service delivery option by providing a more comfortable waiting environment with the latest in technology. People value their time, so rather than waiting to see a specialist, visitors will have the option of using a Self Help PC with assistance from a Social Security employee.

Most Social Security services do not require a visit to a local office. Social Security has robust online tools to help the public navigate benefits and gather information. People age 18 and older may sign up for a my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. With a my Social Security account, Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients can access their benefit verification letter (which serves as proof of income), payment history and earnings record instantly. Social Security beneficiaries can change their address and start or change direct deposit information online. Those not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides earnings information as well as estimates of future benefits. The portal also includes links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits. Many Social Security services are also conveniently available by dialing toll-free, 1-800-772-1213. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call Social Security’s TTY number, 1-800-325-0778.