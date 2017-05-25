ATF, firearms industry offer reward in Barboursville firearms theft

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) – the trade association for the firearms industry – have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Sportsmen’s Gun and Pawn, a federal firearms licensee.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total possible reward of up to $5,000.

On May 15, 2017, unknown persons burglarized Sportsmen’s Gun and Pawn, located in Barboursville, by forcibly gaining entry into the store and stealing more than 100 firearms.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, or texted to 63975 using the code ATFLOU. Tips can also be submitted by using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All tips will be kept confidential.

The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

ATF is the federal agency with jurisdiction over violations of federal firearms laws. For more information about ATF and its programs go to www.atf.gov.