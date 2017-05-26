Most read
Beware of "Skull" or Superman logo on "Drug" Baggie
"Opioids are a monster that is slowly consuming our population," District Attorney Tom Hogan told reporter Josh Robbins in an interview published in the International Business Times.
"The staff members in charge of supervising recovering addicts succumbed to their own addiction and died of opioid overdoses," Hogan said. Preliminary toxicology reports indicate that both tested positive for heroin and fentanyl. Their private rooms were littered with drug.
The DA has warned Pennsylvanians to exercise extreme caution if they see bags of heroin containing either a danger sign with skull and crossbones or a superman logo.
"They appear to be heroin laced with fentanyl and are likely to kill anybody who uses them," the Chester County D.A. said.
The privately owned treatment facility did not have professional (only peer) counselors. Hogan has been pushing for state legislation that would require licensed counselors at similar facilities. No laws have been broken and the other patients range in age from their 20s to their 40s according to an NBC news site.
"We will not even let law enforcement handle them without special precautions because of the extreme danger of death or injury."
Earlier in May an Ohio law enforcement officer overdosed by simply brushing fentanyl off his sleeve.
A report in the Philadelphia Inquirer added that an advocate for safe injection site in that city and a cofounder of a Bucks County program died from overdoses last week.
The two Pennsylvania counselors were in charge of therapy for six patients, including controlling use of medication at the retreat.