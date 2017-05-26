Two Recovery Point Grads Receive Marshall Scholarships

Mayor Steve Williams helped congratulate Recovery Point of Huntington graduates Nick Roberts (left) and Michael Robinette (right) this afternoon for each receiving a $2,000 scholarship from Fruth Pharmacy. Fruth Pharmacy President Lynne Fruth (center) presented the graduates with their scholarship certificates.

Roberts received his bachelor's degree in English from Marshall University and is now pursuing a master's degree in teaching at Marshall. Robinette is a history major at Marshall and also has plans to pursue a master's degree in teaching after he graduates this fall.

"When I meet someone in recovery, my respect goes right through the clouds because of what you are accomplishing," Mayor Williams said in his remarks. "But this is a day to not just celebrate what you already have accomplished but also because of your future and the lives you will touch moving forward."