Marshall School of Medicine student selected for national addiction education program

Christian S. Adams, a rising third-year medical student at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine , has been selected for the Summer Institute for Medical Students presented by the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Rancho Mirage, California.

The weeklong intensive program at one of the nation’s premier addiction treatment centers allows medical students to participate in patient interaction and small group therapy, along with special presentations from the clinical team and discussions with other medical students.

“We are very proud of Christian on his selection to participate in this program,” said Amy Smith, M.Ed., assistant dean, student affairs. “Addiction continues to be a growing problem, not only in Appalachia, but across the globe. This experience gives Christian the opportunity to learn about different treatment options and modalities.”

Adams, a native of Culloden, will attend the institute in June.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have been selected for this extraordinary opportunity,” Adams said. “I look forward to bringing back what I learn to our community here in Huntington where I intend to be a practicing psychiatrist–confronting the crisis head-on.”

Students from all over the world participate in the summer program.