Tim and Trudy Bucey create scholarship for undergraduate students at Marshall
“Marshall means so much to both of us,” Tim Bucey said. “It’s where we met. It’s where I proposed to her just before halftime of the Marshall-Western Michigan football game on Oct. 24, 1970. We had friends and acquaintances who were killed in the team plane crash and this gift also is in remembrance of them. Marshall is a wonderful place where special memories were created. Hopefully, this gift will help provide other students the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a Marshall education.”
He received his bachelor’s degree in journalism from Marshall in 1970. He grew up in Paris, Pennsylvania, and is a 1966 graduate of Weir High School in Weirton.
Trudy Bucey is a graduate of Bridgeport High School in Bridgeport, West Virginia, and received her bachelor’s degree in 1971 in music education from Marshall.
When asked for advice he would give to today’s students, Tim Bucey said, “Develop a strong work ethic while in school. Employers need people with skills, of course, but as important is someone who is ‘coachable,’ pleasant to be around and willing to work hard.”
“While in school, take photos, keep remembrances of your time at Marshall – game programs, concert tickets, photos,” he added. “You will cherish them in years to come.”
For questions about a student’s eligibility for the Tim and Trudy Strosnider Bucey Scholarship, please contact the Office of Financial Aid at Marshall University. For questions about starting a scholarship at Marshall, please contact Krystle Davis at the Marshall University Foundation by phone at 304-696-6781 or by e-mail at nichols50@marshall.edu.