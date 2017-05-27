Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau Presents Second Year of Funington – Huntington Fun for Kids!

Huntington Fun for Kids” returns for the second year. The Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau has once again partnered with Heritage Farm, the Huntington Museum of Art, Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Camden Park to promote Funington, which offers something for kids and families to do every weekday in June and July.

“Kids and families can take part in summer fun for children of all ages as they explore the outdoors, learn from the past, and get their fill of thrills and chills all throughout Huntington,” said Tyson Compton, President of the CVB. “Weekends are often full of activities but these venues want to help kids fill their weekdays as well.”

Each venue will take a weekday and create an event that offers more to do on that day. The Park District will focus on Mondays, Camden Park will take Tuesdays, Heritage Farm has Wednesdays and Huntington Museum of Art will specialize on Thursdays. Fridays will be an “open” day where kids are encouraged to take advantage of the many other offering s In Cabell County.

Funington is sponsored by WKEE Radio.

“There are no requirements to attend more than one event and no packages that must be purchased in advance,” Compton said. “Just show up at the noted time and enjoy!”

The schedule is as follows:

Mondays, 1 to 3 pm, Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District

Join the GHPRD Recreation Team on a Summer Junior Naturalist Parks Expedition!

June 5 Ritter Park Scavenger Hunt

June 12 Harveytown Park Food Chain Activity

June 19 Westmoreland Park Science Experiments

June 26 St. Cloud Commons Lodge Bingo

July 3 HOLIDAY – No Activity

July 10 April Dawn Park Camping 101

July 17 Altizer Park Splash Zone

July 24 Rotary Park Disc Golf

July 31 Ritter Park Surprise Grand Finale

Tuesdays, noon until 4 pm, Camden Park

Jump into fun this summer at Camden Park’s Children’s Festival! Rides, games and summer fun including our petting zoo, live music on the Midway Stage, face painting or balloon artistry plus a special rate just for kids 48” and under! Otherwise, normal park prices apply. Check their website at www.camdenpark.com for pricing.

Wednesdays, 10 am - 3 pm, Heritage Farm Museum & Village

Soak up the summer sun with good farm fun at West Virginia’s first Smithsonian Affiliate! Join us at Heritage Farm every Wednesday in June and July for our Petting Zoo, Children’s Activity Museum, Six Simple Machines Discovery Zone playground, MakerSpace, Artisan Center and award-winning museums. Open to all ages for the special day price of $5/person.

Thursdays, 1O am, Huntington Museum of Art

Beat the heat and move your feet! Join us at the Huntington Museum of Art at the Butterfly Garden for a guided tour on our scenic nature trails. In the event of rain, participants are welcome to venture inside the Museum for an indoor nature activity. The cost is free and no pre-registration is necessary. Remember to wear outdoor and hiking appropriate clothing and shoes.

Friday, Explore On Your Own!

On Fridays, we invite you to explore Huntington and Cabell County on your own. Go bowling at Colonial Lanes , investigate the youth programs at the Cabell County Public Library, enjoy inflatables at Pump Up the Fun, make a special treasure at Pottery Place, romp outside at Beech Fork State Park, go swimming at Dreamland, go skating at Skateland in Altizer, enjoy the Splashparks at Barboursville Park or Milton’s April Dawn Park, or explore one of our other offerings.

For more information, visit the Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau website at www.VisitHuntingtonWV.org or call their office at 304.525.7333.