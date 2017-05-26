Most read
Blue and Gray Reunion Pie Bake Off
Pies have to be dessert pies and must not require refrigeration. Everything, including the crust needs to be homemade. A 3 x 5 card with the recipe, contestants name, email. Phone number and address must accompany the pie in an aluminum pie tin. There is no registration fee. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not necessary.
Pies can be dropped off at the gazebo on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 4 pm and 4:30 pm. Judging will begin at 5 pm. Awards will be given after judging. There will be a first and second place in each category. The categories are amateur, children and commercial. At the end of the contest, the pies will be sliced and the public may sample a piece for a donation. This years Barbour County Bell, Betty Daugherty will be presenting the ribbons to the winners.
Come on out on June 1 to June 4, 2017 and enjoy the celebration of the 156th Anniversary First Land Battle of the Civil War. You can go to www.blueandgrayreunion.org to see all of the latest information and events. The rules for the pie contest are also posted there. If you have any pie bake off questions, you can call 304-669-6833