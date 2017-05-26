Most read
- Beware of "Skull" or Superman logo on "Drug" Baggie
- Two Recovery Point Grads Receive Marshall Scholarships
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Mayor Reports City Financing on Track; Ticketing, Towing on Tap for Cars not Moved for Street Sweeping
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Tim and Trudy Bucey create scholarship for undergraduate students at Marshall
- Marshall School of Medicine student selected for national addiction education program
- Troopers Still Seek Missing Teen
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming on the Big Screens in 2017
Marshall’s elementary education program receives high ranking from College Choice
Friday, May 26, 2017 - 22:19 Updated 10 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
“We are very pleased to be ranked along with institutions such as Purdue and Texas A&M,” said Dr. Teresa Eagle, dean of Marshall’s College of Education and Professional Development. “Our students and faculty work hard and this ranking is a reflection of that.”
Marshall was ranked third overall.
College Choice is an independent online publication dedicated to helping students and their families find the right college. It publishes rankings and reviews intended to make choosing the best college easier, as well as resources to help students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.
Further information on the rankings is available at http://www.collegechoice.net/rankings/elementary-education-degrees/.