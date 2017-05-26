Marshall’s elementary education program receives high ranking from College Choice

Marshall University has been ranked in the top ten institutions in the United States for its bachelor’s degree program in elementary education by the online resource CollegeChoice.net.

“We are very pleased to be ranked along with institutions such as Purdue and Texas A&M,” said Dr. Teresa Eagle, dean of Marshall’s College of Education and Professional Development. “Our students and faculty work hard and this ranking is a reflection of that.”

Marshall was ranked third overall.

College Choice is an independent online publication dedicated to helping students and their families find the right college. It publishes rankings and reviews intended to make choosing the best college easier, as well as resources to help students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.

Further information on the rankings is available at http://www.collegechoice.net/rankings/elementary-education-degrees/.