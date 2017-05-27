Most read
- Beware of "Skull" or Superman logo on "Drug" Baggie
- Two Recovery Point Grads Receive Marshall Scholarships
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Mayor Reports City Financing on Track; Ticketing, Towing on Tap for Cars not Moved for Street Sweeping
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Tim and Trudy Bucey create scholarship for undergraduate students at Marshall
- Marshall School of Medicine student selected for national addiction education program
- Troopers Still Seek Missing Teen
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming on the Big Screens in 2017
Troopers Still Seek Missing Teen
Anyone with information on Jeffrey's whereabouts is asked to call Corporal Isaac Harmon at (304) 290-4002 or Sergeant Sally Hatten at (304) 633-6261.