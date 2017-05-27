Troopers Still Seek Missing Teen

 Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 04:04 Updated 4 hours ago
WV State Police  continue seeking 21-year-old Kara Jeffrey who was last seen near Huntington on May 1. She had been attending Fairmont State University and her parents last heard from her when she was "moving back home."

Troopers believe she is in "extreme danger" and  may be with a man who's alias is "Jeff Cooper." The 5'4" woman of Asian descent does not own a vehicle and may now be in Hagerstown or Hedgeville areas.

Anyone with information on Jeffrey's whereabouts is asked to call Corporal Isaac Harmon at (304) 290-4002 or Sergeant Sally Hatten at (304) 633-6261.

