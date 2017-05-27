Most read
Street Sweeping Schedue and Citation Payment
Please note that the schedule is subject to change due to weather (street sweepers do not operate in rainy conditions).
Workers post signs notifying residents in the designated areas 24 hours prior to sweeping. The signs indicate that vehicles are prohibited from parking on the street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the day of sweeping.
Also, please note the implementation of a new policy, effective Tuesday, May 30, that the Huntington Police Department will issue a nonmoving violation to any vehicle parked in an area designated for sweeping during those hours. The violation carries a fine of $25.
Anyone who receives a nonmoving violation can pay the fine at the Huntington Police Department, 675 10th St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or in Room 20 at City Hall, 800 5th Ave., during regular business hours.
For more information about the street-sweeping service, email Jay Edwards at the Huntington Sanitary Board at jedwards@huntingtonsb.com.