Most read
- Beware of "Skull" or Superman logo on "Drug" Baggie
- Two Recovery Point Grads Receive Marshall Scholarships
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Tim and Trudy Bucey create scholarship for undergraduate students at Marshall
- Mayor Reports City Financing on Track; Ticketing, Towing on Tap for Cars not Moved for Street Sweeping
- Marshall School of Medicine student selected for national addiction education program
- Troopers Still Seek Missing Teen
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming on the Big Screens in 2017
Flooding Closes Parts of Bluestone State Park for Memorial Day weekend
Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 03:16 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“Because of high water and flooding, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding water at Bluestone Dam, which will back up and affect facilities at Bluestone State Park,” said Mark Wylie, West Virginia State Parks District Administrator.
During the high-water event, Bluestone State Park will close all its campgrounds, swimming pool, picnic shelter and boat launch. Cabins will remain open. Park staff are arranging courtesy shuttles to the swimming pool at nearby Pipestem Resort State Park for current Bluestone cabin guests, and offering them refunds or the opportunity to reschedule camping trips to later in the summer.