Flooding Closes Parts of Bluestone State Park for Memorial Day weekend

HINTON, W.Va. — Due to recent rains, Bluestone State Park near Hinton in Summers County will close its campgrounds, swimming pool, picnic shelter and boat launch for the Memorial Day weekend.





“Because of high water and flooding, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding water at Bluestone Dam, which will back up and affect facilities at Bluestone State Park,” said Mark Wylie, West Virginia State Parks District Administrator.



During the high-water event, Bluestone State Park will close all its campgrounds, swimming pool, picnic shelter and boat launch. Cabins will remain open. Park staff are arranging courtesy shuttles to the swimming pool at nearby Pipestem Resort State Park for current Bluestone cabin guests, and offering them refunds or the opportunity to reschedule camping trips to later in the summer.

