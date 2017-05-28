Huntington's Big Sandy Arena Has Record Year

Most read
Over the past year, Def Leppard, KISS, Luke Bryan and the upcoming Journey concerts have set new standards as the top four highest-grossing shows in venue history. Five Finger Death Punch/Shinedown, Thomas Rhett with Kelsea Ballerini, Jeff Dunham, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, I Love the 90’s, Disturbed, and Ron White have all made stops in Huntington over the past year.
“SMG has managed the Big Sandy Superstore Arena since 1995 and during those 22 years, SMG has continually found ways to be creative in raising revenue goals, increasing concert activity, and setting records that have never been accomplished before,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “It’s truly exciting to celebrate the highest grossing year in the venue’s 40-year history. SMG has embraced Huntington as America’s Best Community. I look forward to many more exciting events at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, which continues to provide quality entertainment for our region and adds a tremendous economic boost to our community.”
SMG Huntington is in the fourth year of a 10-year management agreement with the City of Huntington. The long-term commitment is paying off for the community as annual financial performance has improved by $250,000 since the 2015 fiscal year.
Additionally, the venue has been able to grow the available capital fund by over $200,000 as a direct result of the increasing ticket sales. During the 2017 fiscal year, the City of Huntington reinvested those capital funds into the arena, updating the rigging system, redesigning the plaza entry, and installing a new point-of-sale system for food and beverage sales.