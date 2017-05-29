Most read
- Huntington's Big Sandy Arena Has Record Year
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Saluting Memorial Day --- Thanks for Your Service
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Vegas Judge Had Long History of Prosecutorial Misconduct
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Hidden Under a Working Factory --- a Safe Shelter for Doomsday
- Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau Presents Second Year of Funington – Huntington Fun for Kids!
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming on the Big Screens in 2017
- New Task Force Formed to Fight Human Trafficking in Northeast Ohio
Hidden Under a Working Factory --- a Safe Shelter for Doomsday
At that time, yellow and black signs distinguished fallout shelters in buildings. Those signs are faded. No supplies in them now. And, the most famous bunker has become a tourist mecca -- at the Greenbrier Resort.
A recent commentary suggested that mines and abandoned underground resources could be shelter --- but bring some food and water.
Meanwhile, urban exploration has become a videographer/photographer extreme quest. However, the video below explains shows a place where factory workers could apparently retreat in the event of a nuke attack. It's location is not specified, but there are Russian language items on the walls, so it's anticipated to be somewhere in the Ukraine or Russia.
How many of these exist in the U.S.?
VIDEO BY YOU TUBE.