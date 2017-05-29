Saluting Memorial Day --- Thanks for Your Service

 Monday, May 29, 2017 - 05:39 Updated 10 hours ago
Model Elsa Littlepage salutes veterans on Memorial Day
Photo by Jeff Hedgecock

For a flashback to Memorial Day parades gone by, this link takes you to 2011 where the late Chris Spencer captured images from Ironton, Oho's parade.

IRONTON, OHIO (HNN )  The traditional Memorial Day Parade took place in Ironton, Ohio, Memorial Day  with people lining the streets.

The parade that has 12 divisions and over 2,000 participants  attracts around 30,000 people to Ironton each year.   For Ironton residents with homes that line the parade route many decorate their homes for Memorial Day and  make it a get together for family and friends.

http://www.huntingtonnews.net/4853

 

 

