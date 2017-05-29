Most read
- Huntington's Big Sandy Arena Has Record Year
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Saluting Memorial Day --- Thanks for Your Service
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Vegas Judge Had Long History of Prosecutorial Misconduct
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Hidden Under a Working Factory --- a Safe Shelter for Doomsday
- Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau Presents Second Year of Funington – Huntington Fun for Kids!
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming on the Big Screens in 2017
- New Task Force Formed to Fight Human Trafficking in Northeast Ohio
Saluting Memorial Day --- Thanks for Your Service
The parade that has 12 divisions and over 2,000 participants attracts around 30,000 people to Ironton each year. For Ironton residents with homes that line the parade route many decorate their homes for Memorial Day and make it a get together for family and friends.
http://www.huntingtonnews.net/4853