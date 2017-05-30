Most read
Alexander Moves from Cabell County Schools to Wayne Superintendent
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 04:25 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Alexander had been an assistant superintendent under William Smith , who retired.
Cabell's Board of Education chose Ryan Saxe, executive director of curriculum and professional learning for the School District of Manatee County in Bradenton, Florida, to replace Smith. Alexander had been a candidate to replace Smith.