Alexander Moves from Cabell County Schools to Wayne Superintendent

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 04:25 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

After Todd Alexander did not become Cabell County School superintendent  following 20 years of service, he will take over July 1, 2017 as Wayne County's Superintendent. Alexander replaces David Roach, another former Cabell County school administrator, who had been Wayne's interim choice after Steven Paine was selected in March as West Virginia Superintendent of schools. 

Alexander had been an assistant superintendent under William Smith , who retired.

Cabell's Board of Education chose Ryan Saxe, executive director of curriculum and professional learning for the School District of Manatee County in Bradenton, Florida, to replace Smith. Alexander had been a candidate to replace Smith.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus