McDonald's Criterium Rolls Saturday; Sign Up Now
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 04:34 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
All races are run on an oval course between 8th and 10th streets and 3rd and 4th avenues. The start/finish line is in front of Pullman Square on 3rd Avenue.
The day kicks off at 3 p.m. with the public safety race between the police and fire departments, with the final event set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. A portion of race proceeds will go toward the local Ronald McDonald House.
To register, visit http://www.mcdonaldstristatecrit.com.