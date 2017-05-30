Unintentional Overdose Deaths Spike in Ohio

 Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 04:54 Updated 1 hour ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

The Columbus Dispatch has reported that at least 4,149 Ohioans perished from unintentional drug overdoses in 2016. The newspaper compiled the listing by surveying county coroners. That's a 36% increase over 2015 when Ohio led the nation.

2017 total are expected to "outpace" 2016 the paper reported.

Final totals will likely be higher as not all coroners had complete stats for 2016.

Cuyahoga (which includes Cleveland) had 666 deaths followed by Franklin (Columbus), Hamilton (Cincinnati), Lucas, Montgomery and Summit.

Autopsy reports indicated that fentanyl (a synthetic opiate 50 times more powerful than morphine) and carfentanil (an elephant tranquilizer) are "largely to blame" for the deaths.

These drugs have also caused heightened scrutiny for first responders too. They can be victims themselves sometimes by just touching a victim or drug residue.

“People don’t know what they are buying,” Adam Beasley , Ohio County coroner said. “It’s deadly.”

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

http://www.dispatch.com/news/20170528/overdose-deaths-continue-to-soar-in-ohio

