Most read
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Vegas Judge Had Long History of Prosecutorial Misconduct
- Saluting Memorial Day --- Thanks for Your Service
- Hidden Under a Working Factory --- a Safe Shelter for Doomsday
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Huntington's Big Sandy Arena Has Record Year
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming on the Big Screens in 2017
- Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau Presents Second Year of Funington – Huntington Fun for Kids!
Consumers Warned of Social Media Scam
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 04:59 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has received numerous calls related to the bogus grants during the past few weeks. Consumers report being contacted via social media by scammers who claim to be friends, family and others the consumer trusts.
Scammers ask the consumer to send payment through a prepaid debit card or a wire transfer to receive a government grant that never materializes.
“Consumers should not pay money in order to receive a government grant,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “That is simply not how the process works and should be a red flag for anyone considering doing so.”
Consumers should follow these tips to avoid becoming a victim of a potential scam:
- Write down all necessary contact information for the alleged government agency giving the grant.
- Do not give out personal information unless you can verify the identity of the recipient.
- Look out for fake social media accounts with photos posing as friends and family.
- Be wary of anyone who uses bullying tactics.
- Take notice of any abnormal mannerisms or behavior by alleged friends and family.
- Be wary of anyone asks for payment via purchase of a prepaid card or via wire transfer.