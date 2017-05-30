Nelsonville Music Festival Is June 1-4 in Ohio with Ween, They Might Be Giants, Emmylou Harris, Conor Oberst and more

The 13th annual Nelsonville Music Festival takes place June 1-4 in Nelsonville, Ohio with Ween, Emmylou Harris, Conor Oberst, Rodriguez, Cloud Nothings, Parquet Courts, Son Volt, Twin Peaks, Sara Watkins and over 60 additional musicians.

Over 70 bands perform on multiple stages all weekend long with camping, kids activities, artisan vendors, food, beer garden, and much more. Tickets are on sale now! Plus the NMF Boxcar Stage is FREE all four days with 20 bands, vendors, food, beer, record sellers, and more.

The festival takes place at Robbins Crossing on the campus of Hocking College at 3301 Hocking Parkway in Nelsonville, Ohio featuring Ween (Saturday, June 3), They Might Be Giants (Friday, June 2), Emmylou Harris (Sunday, June 4), Conor Oberst (Thursday, June 1), Jenny Lewis, Rodriguez, Cloud Nothings, Parquet Courts, Son Volt, Twin Peaks, Sara Watkins, John Fullbright, Shannon & The Clams, Frazey Ford, Big Thief, Honeyhoney, Michael Hurley, Margaret Glaspy, Sallie Ford, Mothers, Boogarins, Tyler Childers, Aldous Harding, The Cactus Blossoms, Mirah, Aaron Lee Tasjan, L.A. Witch, Valley Queen, Mr. Elevator, Jay Som, The Easy Leaves, Ron Gallo, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Marisa Anderson, Woody Pines, Twain, Leggy, Ona, St. Lenox, Wesley Bright & The Honeytones, Hellnaw, Adam Remnant, Swarming Branch, Counterfeit Madison, Bummers, Doc Robinson, Apple & The Moon, Brenda, The D-Rays, Water Witches, Mobile Home, Chris Biester, The Band Keesey, Come On Come Ons, Caitlin Kraus, The Crooked Spines, Blue Moth, Duke Junior, Rattletrap Stringband, Darrin Hacquard, Weedghost, Aaron Michael Butler (with Aaron Levy), Max Knouse, Wished Bone, Lincoln & Valerie, DJ Barticus & John E. Clift, a Square Dance with Becky Hill an our Stuart's Opera House Afterschool Music Program bands: Instant Amnesia, Simple Enigma, Lincoln & The Continentals, and The Society of Righteous and Harmonious Fists.



Weekend passes, single day tickets, VIP tickets, and camping are all on sale now, and information are available at nelsonvillefest.org or by calling (740) 753-1924. The Nelsonville Music Festival Boxcar Stage is FREE all four days with 20 bands, vendors,



Weekend passes for all four days are $160 (with no fees) and the price will raise at the gate at NMF. Weekend passes for Nelsonville residents and teens are only $80, and kids 12 and under are free.



Single day tickets are on sale now too!



Single day tickets for Thursday, June 1 (Conor Oberst, Parquet Courts, Big Thief) are $55, tickets for Friday, June 2 (They Might Be Giants, Rodriguez, Cloud Nothings, Sara Watkins) are $80, tickets for Saturday, June 3 (Ween, Jenny Lewis, Twin Peaks) are $90, and tickets for Friday, June 4 (Emmylou Harris, Son Volt, Shannon & The Clams) are $55 and those single day prices will also be raised at NMF.



Camping passes and VIP weekend passes to the festival are also on sale now. The campground will open on Thursday, June 1st at Noon, and the festival gates will open at 3:00pm on Thursday and 9:00am on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets and more information can be found nelsonvillefest.org or by calling (740) 753-1924