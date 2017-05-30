Two 'Wonder Women' Walk Red Carpet; Film Drawing Positive Reviews

 Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 05:28 Updated 1 hour ago

The newest Wonder Woman played by Gal Gadot loops into cinemas Friday (Thursday night premieres) and at the Hollywood opening Gadot was joined by Linda Carter, who played the super heroine on TV. 

Following the premiere You Tube footage, check out Gadot's one on one with Kelly and Ryan:

