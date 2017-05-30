Cabell, Putnam, Wayne, Kanawha Mobile Visits by WV Attoney General's Office

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced today that a consumer representative from the Attorney General’s Office will meet one-on-one with Kanawha Valley residents in June to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.



Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the Office, will host the events, which are scheduled below:

June 1: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Eleanor Public Library, 401 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor

June 8: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Scam Presentation for Dunbar Neighborhood Watch Group, Dunbar City Hall, 210 12th St., Dunbar

June 12: Noon – 2 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Clendenin City Hall, Clendenin Rec Center, 103 1st St., Clendenin

June 14: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Kanawha County Courthouse, 409 Virginia St. E., Charleston

June 15: 11 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours and Scam Presentation at Milton Senior Citizen Center, 1032 Church St., Milton

June 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Ceredo-Kenova Public Library, 1200 Oak St., Kenova

June 21: 11 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours and Scam Presentation at Hometown Senior Center, 100 1st Ave. N., Hometown

June 22: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Salt Rock Public Library, 5575 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock

June 26: 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Mobile Office Hours and Scam Presentation at Hansford Senior Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans

June 28: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Wayne County Courthouse, 707 Hendricks S. Court St., Wayne

June 29: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington

June 29: 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Putnam County Courthouse, 12093 Winfield Rd., Winfield