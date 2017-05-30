Cabell, Putnam, Wayne, Kanawha Mobile Visits by WV Attoney General's Office

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 18:24 Updated 42 min ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced today that a consumer representative from the Attorney General’s Office will meet one-on-one with Kanawha Valley residents in June to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. 
 
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the Office, will host the events, which are scheduled below:
  • June 1: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Eleanor Public Library, 401 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor
  • June 8: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Scam Presentation for Dunbar Neighborhood Watch Group, Dunbar City Hall, 210 12th St., Dunbar
  • June 12: Noon – 2 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Clendenin City Hall, Clendenin Rec Center, 103 1st St., Clendenin
  • June 14: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Kanawha County Courthouse, 409 Virginia St. E., Charleston
  • June 15: 11 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours and Scam Presentation at Milton Senior Citizen Center, 1032 Church St., Milton
  • June 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Ceredo-Kenova Public Library, 1200 Oak St., Kenova
  • June 21: 11 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours and Scam Presentation at Hometown Senior Center, 100 1st Ave. N., Hometown
  • June 22: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Salt Rock Public Library, 5575 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock
  • June 26: 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Mobile Office Hours and Scam Presentation at Hansford Senior Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans
  • June 28: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Wayne County Courthouse, 707 Hendricks S. Court St., Wayne
  • June 29: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington
  • June 29: 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Putnam County Courthouse, 12093 Winfield Rd., Winfield 
“These events allow consumers to speak directly with representatives of our office to answer questions about anything from scams to consumer protection settlements,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our goal is to remain an accessible and helpful resource for the consumers of West Virginia.”
 
The information sessions are open to the public; reservations are not required.
 
For information about the information sessions, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.
 
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus