Cabell, Putnam, Wayne, Kanawha Mobile Visits by WV Attoney General's Office
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 18:24
- June 1: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Eleanor Public Library, 401 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor
- June 8: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Scam Presentation for Dunbar Neighborhood Watch Group, Dunbar City Hall, 210 12th St., Dunbar
- June 12: Noon – 2 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Clendenin City Hall, Clendenin Rec Center, 103 1st St., Clendenin
- June 14: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Kanawha County Courthouse, 409 Virginia St. E., Charleston
- June 15: 11 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours and Scam Presentation at Milton Senior Citizen Center, 1032 Church St., Milton
- June 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Ceredo-Kenova Public Library, 1200 Oak St., Kenova
- June 21: 11 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours and Scam Presentation at Hometown Senior Center, 100 1st Ave. N., Hometown
- June 22: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Salt Rock Public Library, 5575 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock
- June 26: 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Mobile Office Hours and Scam Presentation at Hansford Senior Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans
- June 28: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Wayne County Courthouse, 707 Hendricks S. Court St., Wayne
- June 29: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington
- June 29: 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Putnam County Courthouse, 12093 Winfield Rd., Winfield
The information sessions are open to the public; reservations are not required.
For information about the information sessions, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.