Huntington Man Sentenced to Six Years for Heroin Crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two men who previously pleaded guilty to heroin crimes were sentenced to federal prison according United States Attorney Carol Casto. Earnest Moore, 41, of Columbus, was sentenced to 13 years and four months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin. In a separate prosecution, Robert Douglas Black, 52, of Huntington, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to distributing heroin.

From early 2013 until his arrest on July 23, 2014, Moore conspired with others to distribute heroin in the Point Pleasant area of Mason County. During the conspiracy, associates of Moore would frequently transport heroin from Detroit and Columbus to a residence in Gallipolis, where they would store and prepare the drugs for distribution. Members of the conspiracy would then distribute the heroin to customers in Gallipolis and to customers who traveled from Point Pleasant. Moore and others also frequently traveled to Point Pleasant where they used various residences to distribute the drugs.

In a separate prosecution, Black admitted that on May 4, 2016, he sold heroin to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. The drug deal took place at Black’s residence on 5th Avenue West in Huntington. On May 25, 2016, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Black’s residence and seized over $2,000 in cash, a set of digital scales, and additional heroin that Black admitted he intended to distribute.

The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Gallia-Meigs County, Ohio, Major Crimes Task Force, conducted the investigation of Moore. The investigation of Black was conducted by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled these prosecutions. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentences.

These cases were brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.