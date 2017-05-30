Most read
Two men plead guilty to federal methamphetamine charges in Huntington
On January 13, 2017, members of the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force conducted a controlled delivery of approximately 25 pounds of marijuana and 150 grams of crystal methamphetamine to Bradsher and Duran at a residence on 4th Avenue in Huntington. The drugs were intercepted by agents the previous day after they were sent from California to Huntington. After Bradsher and Duran took possession of the drugs, agents executed a search warrant at the residence. Agents recovered the marijuana and methamphetamine along with a total of $13,842 in United States currency during the search. Duran admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine, and Bradsher admitted that he allowed Duran to use the residence to receive the methamphetamine from California.
Bradsher and Duran both face at least 5 and up to 40 years in federal prison when they are sentenced on August 28, 2017.
The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police, conducted the investigation, with assistance from the West Virginia National Guard RAID Unit. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling these prosecutions. The plea hearings were held before Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.
These prosecutions are part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.