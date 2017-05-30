New Student Orientation Dates Set by Marshall University

Marshall University has scheduled dates for new student orientation June 13-16, June 20-23, and August 1-4. All new students are expected to attend orientation, as it serves as your formal introduction to the university.

Learn about graduation requirements

Learn how to navigate through student resources and support services

Learn about the many things you’ll encounter during your first year, including academic expectations and student life

Meet with an academic advisor to register for your first semester of classes

Meet many of your new classmates

We encourage you to ask questions, actively participate, make new friends, and learn what will be expected of you as a Son or Daughter of Marshall.

Before you can register you must pay your $100 enrollment deposit. This amount is applied to your fall semester tuition bill and can be paid by phone at 304-696-6620 or in person at Old Main room 101.

Orientation is a full-day program, so please choose a date that is free from other obligations. Proof of attendance can be provided if needed.

Ready to register? Complete our online registration form. After completing your online reservation, you will receive a confirmation postcard in the mail with your orientation date. Additional information such as the program schedule, arrival time, where to park and what to bring can be found in our Orientation Guide. Please do not make travel plans until you receive final confirmation of your reserved date.

Have questions? Need assistance? Call the Orientation Office at 304.696.2354 during our normal working hours (Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) or email us at recruitment@marshall.edu. We look forward to seeing you on campus soon!