Marshall to recognize staff at annual event June 8

Marshall University’s 33nd annual Staff Recognition Luncheon will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday June 8, in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.

Those who have reached employment milestones of 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 and 40 years will be acknowledged, as well as those who have retired during the past year.

In addition to the service awards, the Employee of the Year will be named at this time.

The following is the list of university staff members who will receive awards:

For 10 Years of Service: Dustin Baldwin, JoAnn Black, Laura Christopher, Judith Clark, Beretta Coleman, Ella Curry, Renee Denney, Jason, Easthom, Marc Ellison, Alannia Felix, Aaron Goebbel, Dwight Hensley, Darlene Howell, Sharon Jenkins, Chris Johnson, Ralph Jones, Catherine Lawson, Ruth Porter, Philip Rowe, William Shilling, Manford Short, Brean Stewart, Elizabeth Tappan, Le’Kesha Taylor, Teresa Thompson, Barry Webb and Elizabeth Wolfe.

For 15 Years of Service: James Booth, Shelvy Campbell, Pamela Early, Gary Hall, Angela Harper, Donald Hill, Kevin Irvin, Michael King, Dawn Kirtner, Mary Layne, Amad Mirzakhani, Fred Mullins, Karen Mullins, Amy Saunders, Bonnie Kay Scott, David Wellman and Yanzhi Wu.

For 20 Years of Service: Perry Chaffin, John Winters, Leah Tolliver, William “Tootie” Carter, Dena Laton, Terry Anderson, Joseph Davis, Lisa Hughes, Brenda Harlow, Steve Cotton, Linda Jefferson, Sharon Booth and Bindu Mannan.

For 25 Years of Service: Deborah Carder-Deem, Denver Cooper, Cathy Cover, Robert Easthom, Katherine Hetzer and Carolyn Quinlan.

For 30 Years of Service: Barry A. Beckett, Bill Black, Patty Carman, Chuck Cook, Pierre Divers, Lela Hardy, Stanley Harper, Carla Lapelle, Leonard Lovely, Kelli R. Mayes, Karen McComas, Michael McGuffey, Kenneth McSweeney, Melody Murphy, John Richardson and Kelly Webster-Fuller.

For 35 Years of Service: Nina L. Barrett and Linda Birchfield-Modad.

For 40 Years of Service: David Arigan, Edward Dzierzak, Linda Holmes, Jack Shafer and Judy Watters.

Retirees to date: Doris Atkinson, John Bailey, Paula Beasley, Terry Blake, Jacob Bogaczk, Helen Bonham, Jonathan Brown, Jill Burcham, Charles Carico, Dennis Casey, Jerri Clagg, Sandra Clements, Chuck Cook, Tony Crislip, Patsy Dickson, Keith Durst, Roberta Ferguson, Jan Fox, Robert Gray, Gary Hall, Brenda Harlow, Jamie Henry, Verlin Hughes, Thomas Jessup, James Jones, Betty Lewis, Helen Majdalany, Patricia Martin, Ron May, Melody Murphy, Linda Owens, Tom Pekar, Carolyn Quinlan, Rhonda Rice, Teresa Runyon, Mary Smith, Timothy Sowards, Rita Spears, Hilda Vance, Leonard Varney, Irvin Watts, Wanda Webb, Philann White and Kathy Zimmerman.