Huntington Police Issue 35 Citations for Blocking Street Sweepers

The residential street sweeping schedule for the week of May 29 is as follows (streets to be swept are marked in red on the maps):

The Huntington Police Department issued 35 nonmoving violations today to vehicles that were parked in a street sweeping zone. This was the first day that the new policy of writing tickets took effect.

-- Wednesday, May 31: Map labeled "Section 9"

-- Thursday, June 1, and Friday, June 2: Map labeled "Section 10"

Please note that the schedule is subject to change due to weather (street sweepers do not operate in rainy conditions).

Workers post signs notifying residents in the designated areas 24 hours prior to sweeping. The signs indicate that vehicles are prohibited from parking on the street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the day of sweeping.

Anyone who receives a nonmoving violation can pay the $25 fine at the Huntington Police Department, 675 10th St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or in Room 20 at City Hall, 800 5th Ave., during regular business hours.

For more information about the street-sweeping service, email Jay Edwards at the Huntington Sanitary Board at jedwards@huntingtonsb.com.