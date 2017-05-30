Most read
Huntington City Hall Restoration Continues Thanks to Dr. Touma Donation
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 18:59 Updated 6 min ago Edited from a Press Release
The first two phases involved installing new windows on the 5th Avenue side of the building and restoring the terrazzo marble floor in the main hallway. The next phase will be painting the ceiling and walls in the main hallway.
All of the work has been paid for with private funds (approximately $85,000) raised by Dr. Joe Touma.