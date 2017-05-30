Huntington City Hall Restoration Continues Thanks to Dr. Touma Donation

The chandeliers, which are exact replicas of the original chandeliers that were in City Hall when it was built in 1915, are the third phase of the building's restoration.

Workers from Whitt Meadows Electric are installing 11 new chandeliers at City Hall this week.

The first two phases involved installing new windows on the 5th Avenue side of the building and restoring the terrazzo marble floor in the main hallway. The next phase will be painting the ceiling and walls in the main hallway.

All of the work has been paid for with private funds (approximately $85,000) raised by Dr. Joe Touma.