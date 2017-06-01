Man Shot Outside Fourth Avenue Bar; Two Men Arrested at Former Frat House

At about 1:30 a.m. they responded to a shots fie call. The victim had been sitting in a car outside of Hot Corner. A man left the bar then returned and fired shots inside the vehicle, according to a press release. The driver returned fire, but William Robinson, 35, made his way to Jimmy Johns with bullet wounds in both legs.

Huntington Police are investigating two incidents that occurred near 14th Street and Fourth Avenue on Wednesday, May 31.

A surveillance tape has been turned over to the police. Bar security, according to the Herald Dispatch , pushed people out of the way and locked the door.

HPD chief Joe Cicarelli said in the press release that the victim is not cooperating with law enforcement.

In an unrelated incident two young men were arrested Wednesday afternoon at the former Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house, 1428 Fifth Avenue. A resident there signed for a package that contained a distribution amount of high marijuana. Andrew Gifford and Eric Nguyen have been jailed on charges of possession with intent to deliver.

Digital scales and thousands of dollars were found at the frat house. A subsequent search warrant at Gifford's personal apartment in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue resulted in the finding of additional marijuana , baggies, and glass jars.

The fraternity chapter disbanded in April and turned in their charter. Code enforcement has closed the property and former residents have 24 hours to remove belongings.

Marshall Police, the U.S. Postal Service and the FBI Task Force participated in the arrests.

Marshall University released the following concerning the incident:



Two people were arrested at the house in conjunction with that warrant. The university is working to determine if they are Marshall students.



According to the Office of Student Affairs, the members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity chapter voted at the end of April to surrender its charter to their national organization, so the chapter is no longer a recognized student organization at Marshall University. The incident did not occur on campus and Marshall University does not own the fraternity houses.



The university's Office of Student Affairs is working to gather information about the incident and is in communication with the Pi Kappa Phi national headquarters. The university's investigation is ongoing.



In addition to any criminal charges those arrested may face, if they are students they also could be subject to sanctions from the university. Student conduct matters are handled through the university's Office of Student Conduct in accordance with the Code of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

On Tuesday, HPD arrested a man in Huntington's west end after the alleged sale of heroin to an undercover officer.